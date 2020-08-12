Lowell
Christos Charles 'Chris' Scondras, 77 of Lowell, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Helena (Ferreira) Scondras with whom he shared the last 55 years.
He was born in Lowell on March 14, 1943 and was a son of the late Charles E. Scondras and the late Stella (Sperounis) Scondras. He was raised in Lowell, where he received his education including his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Lowell Tech.
Shortly after college graduation, in late 1965, he married Helena (Ferreira) Scondras and joined the United States Army proudly serving his country for 3 years as a First Lieutenant before his honorable discharge in 1969. Most of his time was served in Oklahoma as a radar maintenance instructor.
After serving in the Army, he settled in Lowell and pursued his Masters Degree in Business Administration, and in Business Management, both from Western New England College. Throughout college, Chris played softball. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He began working at Hanscom Air Force Base, where he worked for over 40 years retiring in 2002. While working at Hanscom, he played on the Hanscom softball team. Although Chris loved to stay at home, his profession and his honorable service to our Country brought him all over the world. Chris was a NY Giants fan and also a Boston Red Sox fan. He had the mind of an electrician and enjoyed tinkering with things and repairing things. Above all else, spending time with his family and lending a helping hand to others brought him the most happiness.
In addition to his wife, Helena (Ferreira) Scondras of Lowell, he is survived by his two children, Mary C. Foley and her husband, Michael P. of Dracut, and Charles E. Scondras of Lowell; his grandchildren, Kayla C. Foley, Nicholas M. Foley, and Lauren E. Foley all of Dracut; and his late dog, Jethro.
He is also survived by his sister, Antonia Tsakalakos and her husband, Steven of Lowell; his brothers, Gregory Scondras of Laconia and James Scondras of South Carolina; his sister in law, Rosemary Van Eyck and her husband, Maarten of Holland; his brother in law, Raymond Ferreira and his wife, Catherine of N. Weare, NH; and his dear friend, Ronald Marcotte of Nashua, NH
Chris was also the brother of the late Katina Browne, and brother in law of the late Edward Browne.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 FROM 3-7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 AT 10 A.M. AT WESTLAWN CEMETERY ON BOSTON ROAD IN LOWELL. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO: AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, PO BOX 11454, ALEXANDRIA, VA 22312. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
