1/1
Christos Contos
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving husband, father

WESTFORD - Christos Contos, 93, a resident of Westford for the last 50 years, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. He was the beloved husband of Ann B. Contos with whom he celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 7th of this year.

Born in Lowell on August 4, 1927, he was a son of the late Peter and Bessie Contos.

Christos was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended Wentworth Institute, UMASS Boston and Boston Electronics.

He was the owner/operator of Contos Television and Repair Service of Lowell for many years. He retired as a contract analyst for the U.S. Defense Department, Naval Division.

Christos was Honorably Discharged from the United States Coast Guard serving during World War II.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Ann, he leaves a son, Peter Contos of Westford; several nieces and nephews. He also leaves dear friends, Todd and Donna Shepherd of Westford. He was the brother of the late Nicholas and Arthur Contos, Pat Danas and Stella Anganes.

Due to Covid -19 health restrictions, Funeral Services were held privately. Funeral Services entrusted to the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford. For condolences please visit www.westfordhealy.com



View the online memorial for Christos Contos



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westford Healy Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved