Loving husband, father
WESTFORD - Christos Contos, 93, a resident of Westford for the last 50 years, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. He was the beloved husband of Ann B. Contos with whom he celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 7th of this year.
Born in Lowell on August 4, 1927, he was a son of the late Peter and Bessie Contos.
Christos was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended Wentworth Institute, UMASS Boston and Boston Electronics.
He was the owner/operator of Contos Television and Repair Service of Lowell for many years. He retired as a contract analyst for the U.S. Defense Department, Naval Division.
Christos was Honorably Discharged from the United States Coast Guard serving during World War II.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Ann, he leaves a son, Peter Contos of Westford; several nieces and nephews. He also leaves dear friends, Todd and Donna Shepherd of Westford. He was the brother of the late Nicholas and Arthur Contos, Pat Danas and Stella Anganes.
Due to Covid -19 health restrictions, Funeral Services were held privately.