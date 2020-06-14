Christos Kontoulis, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Lawrence, MA.
Christos was born in Strefi, Messinia, Greece to Panagioti and Demetra (Triantafilopoulou) Kontoulis. Christos and his wife, Georgia (Karamanolis), immigrated to the United States in 1969 to give their three daughters a better life and access to more opportunities. They especially believed in the value and power of a good education for their daughters and grandchildren.
A true testament to the strength of immigrants, Christos worked with perseverance and determination to ensure that his children and grandchildren would thrive in the United States.
Christos lived an amazing life. His first four decades were spent as a farmer in a small village in Greece. With the help of his wife and father he grew and tended olives, figs and grapes as well as all the food for his family. After arriving in America he worked as a skilled shoe worker and later on worked on computers for Wang Laboratories.
A lover of the earth and nature, he had a special way with animals and was known to rescue deer fawns and to hold hummingbirds in his palm. He was strong and unyielding, much like the olive trees he tended to as a young man in Greece. His intelligence, passion, honesty and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by, his children: Demetra Kontoulis Bouras, and her husband Athanasios, of Larchmont, NY; Maria Kontoulis Recco, and her husband John, of Hoosick, NY; and Pamela Kontoulis Murphy, and her husband James, of Dracut; his grandchildren: Demetrios Bouras, and his wife Ivana; Christina Bouras; Gia Recco; Ianna Recco; George Murphy; Christa Murphy and Vasia Murphy; and his three great-grand children: Luka, Liam, and Lyko Sofia. He also leaves behind his sister: Spyridoula Bousioti, of Athens, Greece and his brother-in-law: Demetrios Karamanolis, of Lowell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Georgia, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage and his sister, Anthi Kourleta, of Messini, Greece.
The Kontoulis family would especially like to thank Doctor George Meltsakos for his many years of dedicated and attentive care.
Kontoulis
Due to the current gathering restrictions all services are private. His burial will take place in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU of flowers, please make all Contributions in Christos's memory to the Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Christos Kontoulis, 88
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.