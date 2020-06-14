Christos Kontoulis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christos Kontoulis, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Lawrence, MA.

Christos was born in Strefi, Messinia, Greece to Panagioti and Demetra (Triantafilopoulou) Kontoulis. Christos and his wife, Georgia (Karamanolis), immigrated to the United States in 1969 to give their three daughters a better life and access to more opportunities. They especially believed in the value and power of a good education for their daughters and grandchildren.

A true testament to the strength of immigrants, Christos worked with perseverance and determination to ensure that his children and grandchildren would thrive in the United States.

Christos lived an amazing life. His first four decades were spent as a farmer in a small village in Greece. With the help of his wife and father he grew and tended olives, figs and grapes as well as all the food for his family. After arriving in America he worked as a skilled shoe worker and later on worked on computers for Wang Laboratories.

A lover of the earth and nature, he had a special way with animals and was known to rescue deer fawns and to hold hummingbirds in his palm. He was strong and unyielding, much like the olive trees he tended to as a young man in Greece. His intelligence, passion, honesty and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by, his children: Demetra Kontoulis Bouras, and her husband Athanasios, of Larchmont, NY; Maria Kontoulis Recco, and her husband John, of Hoosick, NY; and Pamela Kontoulis Murphy, and her husband James, of Dracut; his grandchildren: Demetrios Bouras, and his wife Ivana; Christina Bouras; Gia Recco; Ianna Recco; George Murphy; Christa Murphy and Vasia Murphy; and his three great-grand children: Luka, Liam, and Lyko Sofia. He also leaves behind his sister: Spyridoula Bousioti, of Athens, Greece and his brother-in-law: Demetrios Karamanolis, of Lowell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Georgia, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage and his sister, Anthi Kourleta, of Messini, Greece.

The Kontoulis family would especially like to thank Doctor George Meltsakos for his many years of dedicated and attentive care.

Kontoulis

Due to the current gathering restrictions all services are private. His burial will take place in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU of flowers, please make all Contributions in Christos's memory to the Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Christos Kontoulis, 88

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved