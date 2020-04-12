|
|
Westford
Mr. Christos Zahos, 86, passed away peacefully on April 8th at the Westford House.
Christos was born on January 8, 1934, the son of the late James and Mary (Markos) Zahos.
Christos was educated through the Lowell Schools graduating from Lowell High School, Class of 1951. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict as an Air Force Policeman.
Following his time in the Air Force, Christos trained to be an aircraft mechanic at East Coast Aero Tech. He went on to work for North East Airlines, and Delta Airlines for over ten years as an airplane mechanic. Christos also repaired helicopters for Sikorsky Helicopters in Connecticut.
Upon returning to Massachusetts, Christos went on to graduate with an associate degree in business from the Lowell Technological Institute. He was employed for thirty-three years at the Division of Employment Security.
Christos was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. He was also a member the Hellenic Cultural Society and the Greek American Veterans of Lowell.
Christos was pre-deceased by his two sons, Stephen and Michael, his sister, Bessie Zahos, and his brother Zachary Zahos
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Dorothea M. (Tassios) Zahos, his loving daughter, Diane Eastwood and her husband William Scott Eastwood, two grandchildren, Marissa and James Eastwood; his brother, Gregory Zahos, of Pireaus, Greece; his sister-in-law Xandra Sharron and husband Joseph of Cape Porpoise, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, his services were held privately. A graveside service was held on Friday April 10th in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St. Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020