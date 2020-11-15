1/1
Cindy M. Bernard
1962 - 2020
Lowell

Cindy M. Bernard, 58, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Cindy was born in Lowell, MA on January 6, 1962, and was the beloved daughter of the late Margaret J. O'Brien and Bruce H. "Barney" and Patricia Bernard of Chelmsford. Cindy was raised in Chelmsford and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1980. Prior to her retirement, Cindy focused her career on finance and operations in the mental health field for over 25 years. She worked for Advocates in Marlborough and Framingham, MA for over 21 years. Cindy and her friends Paul and Paula DJ'd together for 5 years as C&P Sounds. Cindy loved all genres of music. She especially loved John Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp and John Mellencamp, attending numerous live concerts. As an avid New England Patriots fan, Cindy was a season ticket holder for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland with her Mother, numerous visits to her sister Lynn as she moved about the country, trips to the casinos along the way and cruising with friends. She especially looked forward to her summer vacations at Wells Beach, ME. Cindy cherished time spent with family and friends, especially at holiday family gatherings. In addition to her father and stepmother, Cindy is survived by her loving siblings: Lynn Spavento of Las Vegas, NV, Bruce Bernard of Lowell, Mehmed Ali of Alabama, Sharon Harless and her husband Bruce of Lyndeborough, NH; her nieces: Amanda Harless of Boston, Rebecca Gavalas of Florida, and Evelyn Bernard of Chelmsford; her nephew, Nicholas Bernard of Washington and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves her dear friends: Martha Larose of Lowell, Paul and Paula O'Connell of Nashua, NH and many friends from JJ Boomers and La Hacienda. Cindy was predeceased by her beloved dogs, Naswa and Chip.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Cindy M. Bernard


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

