Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
Billerica – Claire (Paré) Gagnon, 85, beloved wife of Gilbert Gagnon, died Thursday, August 20th at the Westford House with her husband at her side.
She was born in Amesbury on December 26, 1934 just minutes after Christmas. She was the youngest daughter of the late Almanzor and Leah (Hamel) Paré and lived in Lynn and Amesbury before moving to Billerica 48 years ago.
Claire was a graduate of the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing where she continued to work for the next 20 years. She was a head nurse, an excellent teacher, and was proud that she helped to open the first recovery room on the North Shore. She met her husband at the Commodore Ballroom in Lowell, were married on August 27, 1972, and retired from nursing with the arrival of their first child. She always said that she wanted to "bring up her babies" and raised her daughters to be resilient, smart, and caring of others.
Claire and Gil spent many years ballroom and polka dancing with friends. They went dancing every Saturday night for over 50 years. Claire, along with her daughters, also performed throughout the state with the Yankee Doodle Cloggers. She was a positive person with a lot of spirit which could be seen in the many people she touched throughout her life.
Along with her husband, Claire is survived by her daughters, Judy Crandell and her husband Rich, and Michelle Bice and her husband Eric, as well as her three grandchildren who called her Mémère. She was the sister of the late Irene Cullerot and Paul Paré, and was cherished by her many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Face coverings will be required. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., E. Chelmsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
which provides support and funds research for all forms of dementia.