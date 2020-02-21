|
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 84
FITCHBURG
Claire B. (Thibeault) Shaw, 84, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home. Her husband, Donald Shaw, died in 1983.
Mrs. Shaw was born in Fitchburg, June 27, 1935, a daughter of Leo and Yvette (Berube) Thibeault and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident.
She enjoyed bowling was an avid country line dancer. She was active in several Senior Citizen groups throughout the area. For over 20 years, Mrs. Shaw worked at Bay State Curtain in Fitchburg.
She leaves her son, Wayne A. Shaw and his wife, Mary of Fitchburg; five daughters, Sandra J. Shaw and her significant other, Jeff Leger of Fitchburg, Karen L. DeJong of Florida, Donna L. McVay and her husband, Alfred, of Tampa, FL, Dianne Stevens and her husband, John, of Rindge, NH, Susan Knight and her husband, Thomas, of Gardner; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her longtime companion, Francis "Bud" Thompson of Gardner and a large extended family including Kerry Richard of Baltimore, MD and Brian Thompson of Florida.
She was the mother of the late David G. Shaw of Leominster, Douglas L. Shaw of Fitchburg, Keith Shaw of Rockville, MD and the sister of the late Maurice Thibeault and Raymond J. Thibeault both of Fitchburg, Armand J. Thibeault of Leominster, Lorraine Reusch of North Andover and the mother-in-law of the late Onno "Dutch" DeJong.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be held privately.
Calling hours are 4-7 Monday, February 24, 2020 in the funeral home. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 14 Wallace Avenue, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2020