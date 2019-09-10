|
longtime resident of Dracut; 76
DRACUT
Claire D. (Pelletier) Paquin, age 76, a longtime resident of Dracut died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the High Point Hospice House in Haverhill. She was the beloved wife of Ronald D. Paquin, to whom she was married for 36 years.
She was born in Lowell on January 27, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Lionel and Blanche (Dubeau) Pelletier. She was a graduate of St. Louis Academy in Lowell.
Prior to her retirement, Claire was employed for many years as a secretary at Byam Insurance in Lowell. Earlier in her career, she was employed by various medical offices in the Greater Lowell area.
She was a member of the St. Louis Academy Alumni.
Claire enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, learning about and using new technology, and spending time with her loving cats, Emma and Emitt.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Marc Lawler of Nashua; her step-son Brian Paquin of Tuftonboro, NH; her sister, Diane Marlowe and her husband James of Londonderry, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
PAQUIN
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claire's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckenna-ouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019