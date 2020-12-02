1/1
Claire Doyle
1929 - 2020
Tewksbury, MA

Claire Elizabeth (Corliss) Doyle, age 91, formerly a long-time resident of Tewksbury, MA, passed away peacefully on November 27th, at Atria Marland Place in Andover, MA.

Born on June 15, 1929, she was an only child, and loved dearly by her late parents, Anna and William Corliss of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Claire always spoke fondly of her childhood, especially the years she attended St. Mary School in Cambridge, where she excelled in her studies and learned to play the piano.

She met the love of her life, John Charles Doyle at a school event and they married in February of 1950. Sadly, John died suddenly at the age of 42, and Claire had the overwhelming task of raising four young children, John Jr., Linda, Kevin and Paula. Fortunately for her children, she was a strong woman and dedicated to her family. She taught her children the importance of faith, family, hard work, kindness, tolerance, generosity, forgiveness and love.

In addition to her husband, and parents, Claire was predeceased by her son Kevin Doyle, and grandson, Kevin Doyle, Jr. She is survived by her son, John Doyle and his wife Mary Ellen of Austin, TX; Linda and her husband Kevin Cassidy of Stonington, CT; Paula and her husband Joe Voica of North Andover, MA; and Joanne and her husband Leslie Karen of Vero Beach, FL. Claire is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Colin and Hugh Doyle, Meghan Adkins and Caitlin Boone, Patrick and Katelyn Cassidy, Jay and Brooke Voica, and three great grandchildren: Mia and Sofia Doyle, and Hunter Doyle.

Unwavering in her Catholic faith, Claire was a communicant of St. William Church in Tewksbury for almost sixty years.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Claire's Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to St. William Church, 1351 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA.



View the online memorial for Claire Doyle

Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
I am so deeply sorry for your loss. May God send you His peace at this time. May her memory be a blessing and bring you smiles not tears.
Corinne Eichelberg
Friend
