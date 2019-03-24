Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Claire E. (Arseneaux) Hreha

Claire E. (Arseneaux) Hreha Obituary
Claire E. (Arseneaux) Hreha of Lake Wales, FL, and Westford

Of Lake Wales, FL, and Westford, Claire E. (Arseneaux) Hreha, beloved wife of the late Robert G. Hreha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Claire will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 11 until 1 PM, at the J.A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 North Main Street, Westford. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's name to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, 02241-7005 or the , PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 2221. For directions and condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com. Funeral directors Ron D'Amato, Scott Laurin and Jay McKenna.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
