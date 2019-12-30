|
|
Claire R. (Sylvain) Gagne, age 82, of Methuen, formerly of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Roland Gagne. Visitation will take place at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11am to 12:30pm. A Prayer Service will follow at 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel. Interment to follow. To view Claire's complete obituary, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 30, 2019