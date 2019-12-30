Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Claire Gagne Obituary
Claire R. (Sylvain) Gagne, age 82, of Methuen, formerly of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Roland Gagne. Visitation will take place at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11am to 12:30pm. A Prayer Service will follow at 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel. Interment to follow. To view Claire's complete obituary, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 30, 2019
