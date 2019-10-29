|
|
"Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother"
LOWELL
Claire H. Boulanger, 87, of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Wakefield after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the widow of Arthur "Gussy" Boulanger, who passed away in July of 2016 after 66 years of marriage.
Born January 11, 1932, in Lowell, she was a daughter of the late James F. McGrath and the late Marie Antoinette (LeBlanc) McGrath. As one of 14 children, she was raised in Lowell, and attended the local schools. A longtime South Lowell resident, she was a communicant of the Holy Family Parish. For many years she worked as a Nurse's Aid at D'Youville Manor. The care and compassion she showed her patients was something she took great pride in and will be remembered as a part of her legacy. She retired in the late 1990's. Her husband, Gussy, was her world, spending time with him was her greatest joy in life, especially antiquing and spending time in York Beach, Maine and Oqunquit, Maine, where the two of them could frequently be found enjoying a show at the iconic Ogunquit Playhouse. She also enjoyed arts and crafts.
She is survived by her children, Robert Boulanger and his wife, Susanne of Hudson, NH, Daniel Boulanger of Tynsgboro, Ruth Ann O'Brien and her husband, John of Wakefield, Elizabeth Bourassa and her husband, Anthony of Windham, NH, Arthur Boulanger of Dover, NH, and Jessica Desimone and her husband, Mark of Statesville, NC, and a daughter-in-law, Annette Boulanger of Lowell. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her brothers; Walter McGrath and his wife, Dorothy, of Tewksbury and John McGrath of Florida, her sisters; Ruth Santos of Tewksbury, Carol Foley and her husband, Peter, of Dracut.
She was predeceased by her son David Boulanger, a grandson Travis Desmone, her siblings, James Mcgrath, Robert McGrath, Doris Paccieroni, Margaret Jeffers, June Johnson, Nancy Whalen, Virginia Joyce, Mary Santos and Shirley McGrath.
Boulanger
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30. ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA, 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT THE HOLY FAMILY PARISH, 30 GRAFTON STREET, LOWELL, AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO THE , 480 PLEASANT STREET, WATERTOWN, MA 02472 PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY YOUR CONDOLENCES AT ANYTIME.
View the online memorial for Claire H. Boulanger
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2019