of Methuen; 81
Mrs. Claire I. (Goulet) Lemire, 81, of Methuen passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Lawrence General Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1938 in Lawrence to the late Joseph and Melvina (Paquin) Goulet. Mrs. Lemire was raised and educated in Lawrence, she retired from Lucent Technologies. Mrs. Lemire enjoyed reading, and loved to spend time with her family and above all she loved the Massachusetts State Lottery !!! She was pre deceased by her former husband Robert J. Lemire and her sisters Rita Begley and Lillian Roy. Mrs. Lemire is survived by her loving children; Robin Lemire of Atkinson, NH and her former husband David Tamagini of Sarasota, FL, Donna (Lemire)and her husband Allan Marcello of Methuen, Robert Lemire and his wife Barbara of Methuen. Her loving grandchildren Gina Marcello and her fiancé Brian Zompetti, of Raleigh, NC, Dr. Joseph Marcello and his wife Danielle, of Garfield, NJ, Tiffany Tamagini, of Atkinson, NH, Laura Lemire, of Methuen, and Amanda Lemire. of Methuen, Great-granddaughter; Gianna Marcello, There are many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Road, Dracut. Due to the national health crisis. We encourage you to log in online at www.racicotfuneralhome.com to express your condolences. If you do not have internet access please call the Racicot Funeral Home at 978-683-2706 and we will write out your condolences so they can be shared with the Lemire family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020