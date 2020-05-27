DRACUT, MA
Claire L. (Tanguay) Lanoue, 82, died peacefully, Sunday, May 24th, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Lanoue who passed in 2014.
Claire was born in Lowell on October 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Cecile (Perigny)Tanguay Turgeon and Joseph W. Tanguay.
She dedicated her life to raising her two daughters.
In her free time, Claire enjoyed traveling with her husband, bird watching, antique collecting, and spending time with family and friends.
Claire is survived and will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Linda Curran and her husband Mark of Nashua, NH, and Sandra Naitza and her husband Firmino of Londonderry, NH; 5 grandchildren, Todd Munnis and his wife Judy of Merrimack, NH, Cassandra Richards and her husband Jeff of Bow, NH, Ryan Munnis and his wife Sarah Laflamme-Munnis of Manchester, NH, and Olivia Naitza and fiance Lou Ascoillo of Hudson, NH, and Benjamin Naitza of Londonderry, NH; 6 great-grandchildren Michael, Maggie-Lin, Cody, Devin, Caleb, Shelby,, siblings, Lillian Mello of Lowell, William Tanguay and his wife Mary of Lowell, and Susan Fortier and her husband Robert of Lowell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her great-grandson, Justin Richards.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on FRIDAY, May 29th from 10:30 a.m -12:30p.m. at the Dracut Funeral Home. Due to state regulations, the facility is limited to 10 people in the building at once and masks are required before entering. A private burial will take place in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."

Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.