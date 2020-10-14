1/1
Claire M. (Barry) Dumais
1935 - 2020
Claire M. (Barry) Dumais, age 85, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late J. Donald Dumais.

Born in Lowell on April 13, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Cecile V. (Alexander) Barry and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and more recently of the Parish of Saint Rita. Claire was a member of the St. Rita's Women's Club and she had also been a member of the former Le Chorale Orion.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as a receptionist at Jeanne d'Arc Credit Union.

She enjoyed puzzles, singing, painting by numbers, knitting hats and mittens for the needy, and most importantly; spending time with her family. Claire was considered a second mother to many children in the Fourth Avenue area of Pawtucketville, and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She is survived by six sons and two daughters in law, David Dumais, Richard Dumais, Robert Dumais, Roland Dumais all of Lowell, Gerald and Joanne Dumais of Dracut and Daniel Dumais and his wife Amy Ghisletta of Lafayette, CA; ten grandchildren, Ashley Nickerson and her husband Joseph, Jessica, Corey, Nathan, Grace, Jacob, Tyler, Claudia, Giulia and Anthony; a great grandson, Henry Nickerson; a daughter in law, Sherrie Carey; a sister, Lorraine Gaudette of Springfield, MA; a brother, Gerald Barry of Chicago; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was also the mother of the late Paul Dumais and sister of the late Jeannette Burns.

Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral Friday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, all those attending Claire's services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Funeral Mass and Committal service will be livestreamed as well and can be accessed through Claire's memorial page on the Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita Conference, P.O. Box 914, Lowell, MA 01853. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Claire M. (Barry) Dumais


Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Parish of Saint Rita,
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
October 13, 2020
