Claire Rosella Gay, 83 passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 30, 2020 at Courville of Nashua. Claire had been a resident there for the past two years.
She was born on April 8, 1936 in Wheeling, W.V., the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Wyatt) Nau and later at the age of 3, moving to Massachusetts where she was raised.
Claire was the wife of the late Norman E. Gay, they married on May 3, 1958, settled in Tewksbury MA where they raised their family, later moving to Nashua N.H. They had 56 wonderful years together.
Claire worked as a healthcare aide in the Lowell area for many years, but her real love and calling was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
Claire is survived by her four daughters; Dianne Scaduto and husband John of Naples, FL, Brenda Allan and her husband Mark of Windham, NH, Carolyn Sullivan and her husband Brian of Windham, NH and Patricia Gay of Billerica, MA. 5 grandchildren, Carissa Sikora, Michael Scaduto, Garrett Allan, Nicholas Scaduto and Connor Sullivan, 5 great-granddaughters, Caydence and Brielle Sikora, Ella Scaduto, Logan and Riley Allan, Brother-in-Law, Robert Bavota of Wilmington MA and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by 2 sisters and a brother; Elizabeth Conroy of Arlington, Albert Nau of Framingham and Barbara Bavota of Wilmington. She was also the sister-in-law of the late Bernard Gay of Somerville.
There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Christopher Parish, 62 Manchester Street in Nashua, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10am. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend.
The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St, Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER"
