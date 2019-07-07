|
|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Claire Y. (Drouin) Grondin, age 98, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Robert P. "Biz" Grondin who passed away in 1979.
She was born in Lowell on April 6, 1921, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucienne (Geoffroy) Drouin. Claire was a lifelong resident of Lowell, having lived in the Pawtucketville section for 70 years. She was a communicant of St. Rita Parish and the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish. Claire had a strong Catholic faith and eternal devotion to the Blessed Mother.
Earlier in her life, she worked as a seamstress in the Lowell Mills. Claire enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, dancing, crossword puzzles and tending to her morning glories. Above all, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved nothing more than being with her family.
She is survived by her four children, Gloria Lemieux and her husband, Normand of Bridgewater, Roger Grondin and his wife, Irene of Sanford, ME, Marguerite "Marge" Curry and her husband, Bill of Amherst, NH, and Paul Grondin and his wife, Suzan of Hudson, NH; a sister, Theresa Ross of Nashua; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Grondin of Lowell; 11 grandchildren, Jon Lemieux and his wife, Sarah, Joel Lemieux and his wife, Susan, Ian Lemieux, Stephanie Perry and her husband, Christopher, Kimberly Grondin, Christine Bessette and her husband, Steven Stout, Robert Grondin and his wife, Suzie, Cathleen Bertoncini and her husband, Christopher, Shailagh Klicker and her husband, Matthew, Leslie Simpson and her husband, Christopher and James Curry and his wife, Adeline; also 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Gerard Grondin and sister of the late Lionel, Arthur "Mike", Andre and Gloria Drouin.
GRONDIN
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Claire's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Monday morning, July 8 from 9:30am until 11:15am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12 o'clock at St. Rita Parish, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org - To share your thoughts and memories of Claire, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Claire Y. (Drouin) Grondin
Published in Lowell Sun on July 7, 2019