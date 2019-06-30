|
RN, U.S. Army, Ret.
LOWELL
Maj. Clare J. Chalifoux, RN, U.S. Army, Ret., age 92, a longtime resident of Lowell died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Nashua, NH on July 29, 1926, and was a daughter of the late John B. and Mary Louise (Baker) Chalifoux. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1944.
During World War II Clare enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corps at Boston City Hospital, where she studied and trained for three years to become a Registered Nurse.
She then went on to proudly serve her country in the United States Army Nurse Corps during the Korean War and then continued her service for many years in the United States Army Reserves prior to retiring with the rank of Major.
Clare earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Boston College School of Nursing in 1957 and her master of science in nursing degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1974.
She worked for many years in various fields of nursing. Later in life, she worked for several years as a paraprofessional at Lowell High School.
In her free time, Clare enjoyed acting in plays and spending time in the company of her loving family.
Her family would like to thank the Lowell Police department for all of their compassion and assistance at the time of her death.
Clare is survived by her nieces and nephews, Harold Fuller of Lowell, Eleanor (Fuller) Shirton of Methuen, Clare (Fuller) Dowling of Lowell, Brenda (Fuller) Makiej of Lowell, Brent Fuller and his wife Ida of CA, Marilyn Bollenbacher and her husband James of MI, Shirley Strombeck of Lowell, and Sharon Bragg of LA; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was also the aunt of the late John J. Fuller.
It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clare's Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Michael Church on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clare's memory to Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association, 7520 Astoria Blvd., Flushing, NY 11370. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019