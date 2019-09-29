|
Educator \ Athlete \ Musician
Clarissa Samuels teed off Friday September 20, 2019 onto the grand fare way, following her courageous battle with cancer. During her life time Clarissa touched many hearts with her devotion to family, great friend's, and community. We will truly miss her style,wit, humor and knowledge, as well as her tenacity for life. A special thank you for everyone who provided exceptional support and loving care during Clarissa battle with cancer. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts.
It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clarissa's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers donation's may be made in Clarissa's memory to a golf scholarship that his been established in her name at Mount Pleasant Golf Club, C/O Mount Pleasant Women's Golf Leagues, 141 Staples St., Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019