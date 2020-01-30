|
Chelmsford
Claude Vincent D'Souza, 90, a resident of Chelmsford for over 20 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 56 years of Ivy (Fernandes) D'Souza. Born in Bombay, India on June 3, 1929, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Amelia (Noronha) D'Souza. Claude came to the United States in 1991. He was employed as a civilian radio operator for merchant shipping companies until his retirement 30 years ago. He was a self-taught electronics hobbyist and loved building his own audio equipment. Claude could often be found listening to classical music. He loved his home in Chelmsford and most of all spending time in the company of his family. In addition to his loving wife, Claude is survived by his son, Christopher D'Souza of Chelmsford, his brother, Clarence D'Souza and his wife, Joan of Natick, sisters; Crescentia Braganza and her husband, Cyril of N. Billerica and Celine Martin of Methuen and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Frank Martin.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd, CHELMSFORD followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020