Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish
25 North Rd
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude D'Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Vincent D'Souza


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Vincent D'Souza Obituary
Chelmsford

Claude Vincent D'Souza, 90, a resident of Chelmsford for over 20 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 56 years of Ivy (Fernandes) D'Souza. Born in Bombay, India on June 3, 1929, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Amelia (Noronha) D'Souza. Claude came to the United States in 1991. He was employed as a civilian radio operator for merchant shipping companies until his retirement 30 years ago. He was a self-taught electronics hobbyist and loved building his own audio equipment. Claude could often be found listening to classical music. He loved his home in Chelmsford and most of all spending time in the company of his family. In addition to his loving wife, Claude is survived by his son, Christopher D'Souza of Chelmsford, his brother, Clarence D'Souza and his wife, Joan of Natick, sisters; Crescentia Braganza and her husband, Cyril of N. Billerica and Celine Martin of Methuen and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Frank Martin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd, CHELMSFORD followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Claude Vincent D'Souza
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -