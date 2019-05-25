|
|
lifelong Lowell resident; 87 LOWELL Claudette Rochette Manchenton, 87, lifelong Lowell resident, died May 23rd, 2019 surrounded by loving family at D'Youville Senior Care.
The daughter of Elisee Joseph and Irene Langevin Rochette, Claudette grew up in the Centerville section of Lowell, attended St. Louis School and graduated from Lowell High School. The Rochette family operated multiple area diners, catering to local mill employees. Ever the hard worker, she got her first job as an afternoon nanny at the age of 14. She was a waitress at The Speare House restaurant in its heyday and later worked a knitting machine at Clayton Hosiery in the Massachusetts Mill. Claudette retired from the University of Massachusetts Lowell where she ruled over the campus cafeteria grill. She took great pride in remembering students' orders, right down to the way they liked their eggs.
Claudette was in high school when she met Bill Manchenton. He was an acquaintance of her brother, Renault, and would become her lifelong dance partner. Together, they raised five children in the Pawtucketville home they shared for more than 50 years. Claudette and Bill, who died in 2009, enjoyed ballroom, line and square dancing, playing Tripoli, and traveling with friends and family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed embroidery and crochet, and music.
She was a member of the Lowell Seniors and Dracut Seniors and the former Centerville Senior Center.
Their daughter Patricia Millette died in 1998. Claudette's brother Renald (Rocky) Rochette died in 2007.
Survivors include daughter Sandra Daigneault of Groton, Mass.; sons William Jr. and wife Molly of Lowell, Mass., Edward and wife Deborah of North Andover, Mass., and Jason and wife Michelle of Stoneham, Mass., as well as son-in-law Raymond and wife Rhonda Millette of Manchester, N.H. She had eight grandchildren: Christine Millette Fuller, Rayna Daigneault Terrell, Laura Manchenton Gomez, Danielle Daigneault Hurley, Leslie Millette Hodgen, Brian Manchenton, Caitlin Millette and Liam Manchenton, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Merrimack Valley Hospice and the staff of D'Youville Senior Care for the care, kindness and comfort provided to their mother in her final days. Manchenton Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claudette's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Those who wish may make donations in Claudette's memory to the , Merrimack Valley Hospice, or to the . For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Claudette G. Manchenton
Published in Lowell Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019