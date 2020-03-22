Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
(978) 448-6782
Clifford Edward Buxton


1933 - 2020
Clifford Edward Buxton Obituary
of Groton; 86

Clifford Edward Buxton, 86, of Groton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of 29 years of Wilma (Flewelling) Buxton.

Born in Grasmere, NH on June 8, 1933, Clifford was the son of the late Leroy and Irene (Hall) Buxton. Clifford was raised and educated in Grasmere and graduated from Manchester West High School in 1951. After High School, Clifford enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his county in the Korea Conflict. While serving four years in the Air Force, Clifford earned a National Defense Service Medal and became a skilled control tower operator and went onto have a distinguished career as an air traffic controller.

Clifford lived life to the fullest. He loved motorcycles, animals and would always lend a hand to anyone in need. Clifford met Wilma while driving the Concord school bus. He asked her to go to breakfast with him on his motorcycle and they immediately became very close and were married on August 4, 1990 at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, New Hampshire. He will be greatly missed by all who came to know and love him, especially Wilma.

Along with his wife, Clifford is survived by his children; Kim Philpott and her husband Robert of Andover and Tammy Forrest of Leominster, his stepdaughters; Christina Reutebuch of Manchester, NHand Robin Luppold and husband Ken of Riverview, Florida. Clifford is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Amy, Jessica, John, Amanda, Brian, Brooke, Sean and Kyle and one great-granddaughter, Savannah.

BUXTON

Clifford Edward age 86 of Groton, March 10, 2020. Due to COVID-19, Cliff's memorial service will be postponed. Please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com for service updates and online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cliff's memory may be made to: House,125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements under the care of BADGER FUNERAL HOME, GROTON.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
