Clifford Edward Buxton
of Groton; 86

Clifford Edward Buxton, 86, of Groton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of 29 years of Wilma (Flewelling) Buxton.

Along with his wife, Clifford is survived by his children; Kim Philpott and her husband Robert of Andover and Tammy Forrest of Leominster, his step daughters; Christina Reutebuch of Manchester, NH and Robin Luppold and husband Ken of Riverview, Florida. Clifford is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Amy, Jessica, John, Amanda, Brian, Brooke, Sean and Kyle and one great-granddaughter, Savannah.

BUXTON

Clifford Edward age 86 of Groton, March 10, 2020. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Clifford for a memorial service on Monday, June 29 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church, 365 Main Street, Groton. Donations in his memory may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
