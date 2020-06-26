Clifford J. Southworth formerly of Dracut, MA Clifford James Southworth, 79, of Springfield, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19th. Cliff was raised in Dracut, Massachusetts, to Clifford Fletcher Southworth and Ida (nee Lyon) who preceded him in death. Cliff was a voracious reader, a jazz and classic rock aficionado, a life-long Red Sox fan, beer drinker, and a teller of the best Dad jokes known to man. Lastly, he was an incredible family man. Cliff was surrounded by his family including his wife of 51 years, Sue-Ann (nee Gay) Southworth. Cliff was very proud of his three sons, George Southworth and his partner Alex Acres of Washington, DC, Corey Southworth and his partner Wendy Romero Diaz of Chicopee, MA, and Aaron Southworth and his wife Elaine Holston-Southworth of Springfield, MA. He was a proud grandfather of three and had a step-granddaughter and step-great grandson. He is also survived by his three brothers; Ray Southworth and his wife Betty, Tom Southworth and his wife Cheryl, Brian Southworth and his wife Linda, and his sister Marsha Ramalho and her husband Bob; as well as his many nieces, nephews and other friends. Due to the pandemic, the family plans to hold a private ceremony. A larger memorial service with burial will be planned in the future (check Cliff Southworth's Facebook page or the Forastiere Smith Funeral Home Website).

