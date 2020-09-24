Clint, I’m so sad you’re gone. We grew up as children together and stayed great friends as adults. I hadn’t seen you in quite a few years. We never have enough time. I have so many great memories of us. We’d laugh for hours as kids and adults. You’d ride your bike to my house and sing my name until I came out. So many wonderful times together. My friend my heart is heavy. I pray you are at peace. Xoxo

Jennifer Miles

Friend