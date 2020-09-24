Beloved son, brother, nephew and friend
Pelham
Clint St. Onge, 48, of Pelham, New Hampshire passed unexpectedly on Saturday September 19, 2020 at his home.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, October 29, 1971, a son of his beloved mother Harriet (Vlahos) St. Onge and his late father Alfred J. St. Onge, he received his education in the Pelham School system.
Clint was a wonderful, dear son who made his parents and friends laugh all the time. He was a dear, gentle loving soul who loved his Mom, brothers, aunts, uncles, relatives & friends.
He was an awesome drummer, guitar player, harmonica player and singer. During his life he was the drummer for the group called BRAWL with his friends Tom, Corey and Jim.
Clint, with his Dad and brothers, spent many years camping in the White Mountains. He also spent many happy days on his motorcycle with his friends.
A lover of animals, he would bring home every animal that was hurt and nurse it back to health. He loved the forest, the ocean and fishing, but mostly loved Halloween and decorated the front yard each year to the delight of the neighborhood.
A great artist and an incredible comedian, he had several jobs during his life as a painter, bike repairer, teaching children how to draw and also painted murals in children's rooms.
Always thinking of others, after his Dad passed, Clint bought his mother two beautiful kittens named Sheba and Babie. When asked why now, he replied, "Mom, you never smile anymore." The kittens brought great joy to their lives for many years.
Besides his mother, Clint is survived by two brothers Chad J. St. Onge and his wife Tammy of Bedford, NH and Curt J. St. Onge of Pelham, NH; his loving aunts and uncles Clara Vlahos, James Vlahos both of Lowell, John Vlahos of Seabrook, NH and Tina Porter of Tucson, AZ.
His family wants to thank so many people. Heartfelt thanks to John Grenda and his wife Marilyn who loved Clint like a son, for Katie Grenda, his best friend, Dennis & Nicole Brunnell and extended family, Corey, Darlene, Jack, Gena, Jim, and Tom. And a special thanks also to Center Life Mgt in Derry, and Drs. Beaudry and Kayla of SNH in Hudson, NH who went above and beyond to help Clint. He lived and loved, and was loved, more in 48 years than some people are in a lifetime !!
Rest in Peace my beautiful, loving, dear, special baby boy. Although our hearts are broken, I will see you again and you will always be in our hearts and minds.
St. Onge
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM - Friday evening September 25th from 3 to 7 P.M. (State required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St Patrick Church in Pelham Saturday September 26th at 10:00 A.M. Committal Services will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com
Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to PETA, an organization that rescues and passes laws for abused animals.