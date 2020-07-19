Clinton James "JIM" Bowley

formerly of Billerica and Malden



Clinton James Bowley "Jim" of Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 84.



Born March 5, 1936 to Catherine (Anderson) Bowley, he was the cherished brother of the late Carole Bowley Levakis and Janet Bowley. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Jim enlisted after graduating Malden High School, Class of '54. He served his country on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Tarawa until 1958, and while in the Navy, married his former high school classmate, Jacqueline Murphy. Jim and Jackie were blessed with 55 years of loving marriage, four children, and eight grandchildren before Jackie passed away in 2012. Jim was a talented artist and singer who enjoyed the years he spent singing in the choir of the North Billerica Baptist Church. An avid New England sports fan with a passion for the Boston Red Sox, he also spent many years coaching Billerica Little League Baseball. During his nearly 50-year career, he worked at ERT, Inc. and Mitre Corp. in Massachusetts, and at Nyma, and Harris Corp. in Florida. He was loved, and will be deeply missed by many including his daughter, Cindy, and her husband Ron Harrington of Walpole, MA; his son, Jim, and his wife, Ann of Melbourne, FL; his son, Glenn, and his wife, Sue of Chelmsford, MA; his son, Gary, and his wife, Maureen of Pepperell, MA; and his grandchildren: Meghan, Tom, Jennifer, Mary Kate, Kimberly, Sam, Amanda, and Rebecca.



Jim will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with his wife Jackie in a private ceremony on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements made by Island Cremations and Funeral Services of Merritt Island, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store