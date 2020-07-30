...Medical Technician; 41
TEWKSBURY
Colleen Elizabeth Pawelczyk, age 41, died peacefully, July 26, 2020, at her home after a long courageous battle with PAH Disease. She was the beloved wife of James G. Marcone, with whom she had celebrated a fifth wedding anniversary this past June 15.
Colleen was born in Winchester, a daughter of John F. Pawelczyk of Malden and Kathleen (Hawxwell) Pawelczyk of Florida, and had lived in Tewksbury all her life. She graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School with the Class of 1996, and earned a Bachelors of Science in Information Technology at Southern NH University.
She was employed as an Ultrasound Technician in several area hospitals until illness forced her retirement.
Besides her husband and parents, she leaves a brother, John W. Pawelczyk and his wife Nikki of Swansea, MA; a niece Brooke; a nephew Brody; and her beloved dogs, Gunner and Olive.
Visiting Hours
With Covid-19 precautions in force, visiting hours are Saturday, August 1, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Flowers are welcome, or memorials to the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd., Silver Spring, MD. 20910 see phassociation.org
are welcome. For e-condolences visit: legacy.com
visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Colleen E. Pawelczyk