DRACUT
Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik, 63, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Attorney Daniel R. Wojcik, who passed away in January of 2005.
Colleen was born in Lowell, MA., on August 26, 1956, a daughter of the late Cornelius F. Desmond and the late Jacqueline M. (Guthrie) Desmond. She was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1974. Colleen was employed for many years as a Fine Fragrance Manager at Filene's before it became Macy's. In her free time you could find Colleen spending time with her dogs, Missy and Mulligan, and previously, Scout and Sailor. She loved entertaining at her lakeside home. She was the ultimate host. She took pride in being a skilled chef, and there was never a shortage of delicious food and drink at her house. Colleen had an eye for design and loved to shop for vintage goods. She enjoyed crafting, home decor, spending time in her garden, solitaire, and the occasional trip to the casino. She also enjoyed spending winters at The Woodlands in Tamarac, Florida. Colleen was a loyal friend and enjoyed her daily phone calls with close friends.
She will be deeply missed by her son Daniel R. Wojcik, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Lowell. She was close with Jessica's family, Joseph and Denise MacIntyre of Nashua, NH, and Alex MacIntyre of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her sister Donna Buono and her husband Gerald of Worcester, MA, her brother David Desmond and his wife Georgia of Tyngsboro, MA, and her nephews Michael Buono of Worcester, MA, and Gerald Buono and his wife Ashley and their son Braiden of Worcester, MA.
Besides her husband, Colleen is pre-deceased by her companion Richard Strunk, who passed away in 2016, and her brother Cornelius Desmond.
Family and friends may call on Friday, January 10th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell on SATURDAY, January 11th, at 10AM. Her burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Colleen's memory to: Salvation Army, 150 Appleton Street Lowell, MA. 01852. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020