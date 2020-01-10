Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish Church
340 High Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Wojcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik Obituary
Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik
of Dracut

Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik, 63, of Dracut, wife of the late Attorney Daniel R. Wojcik. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 10th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell on SATURDAY, January 11th, at 10AM. Her burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Colleen's memory to: Salvation Army, 150 Appleton Street, Lowell, MA. 01852. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -