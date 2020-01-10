|
|
Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik
of Dracut
Colleen M. (Desmond) Wojcik, 63, of Dracut, wife of the late Attorney Daniel R. Wojcik. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 10th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell on SATURDAY, January 11th, at 10AM. Her burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Colleen's memory to: Salvation Army, 150 Appleton Street, Lowell, MA. 01852. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
