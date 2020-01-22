|
|
Tyngsboro-
Connie Lewis, age 82 of Tyngsboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 31, 1937 in Floriana, Malta, the daughter of the late George and Giovanna (Muscat) Brincat. This is where she met and married her husband Charles, who was in the U.S. Navy. Charles returned to the U.S. with Connie by his side in 1957. They settled in Lowell before moving to Chelmsford, where they raised their three children, James, Janet, and Jacqueline. Although settling in the U.S., Connie loved her family in Malta and missed them dearly. She made several trips to visit them over the years. Connie worked for Raytheon as a group leader and missile painter for 30 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed investing in the stock market, playing bingo and hosting family scratch ticket parties, as well as visiting Foxwoods. Connie also loved to travel, taking annual trips to Las Vegas and cruises to the Caribbean Islands. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, frequently reminding them "together we're an army." Connie was predeceased by her husband, Charles and is survived by her three children, James Lewis and his wife Sandra of Lowell, Janet Groebe and her husband Robert Glendye of Tyngsboro, and Jacqueline Abreu and her husband Lawrence of Tyngsboro. In addition, she leaves four grandchildren, Kristopher Lewis and his wife Jennifer of Lowell, Brittany Groebe and her husband Evan Karabatsos of Melrose, Andrea Abreu and her fiancé Tim Bergeron of Nashua and Alicia Abreu of Tyngsboro, as well as two great grandchildren, Mya and Saleena Lewis of Lowell. She is also survived by her three brothers, Salvu, Freddie, and George Brincat and her sister Doris Attard, as well as several nieces and nephews who reside in Malta. Connie is predeceased by her loving brothers, Charlie and Tony Brincat.
At the family's request there were no public calling hours. Funeral services were held privately. For those wishing to make a contribution in her memory, the family suggests the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St. Lowell, MA. 01852 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Connie Lewis
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020