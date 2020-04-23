|
July 8, 1930 – April 19, 2020
DRACUT
Conrad R. Dupont, 89, of Dracut, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 with his family by his side, after a period of declining health. Connie was born in Lowell, the youngest child of the late Raymond J. and Antoinette J. (Lanoue) Dupont. Shortly after his graduation from Lowell High School, he enlisted in the US Army and served from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and the Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the furniture business and then joined Raytheon, from where he retired after more than 30 years of employment.
Connie was the beloved husband of Jacqueline D. (Lachance) Dupont, with whom he shared more than 63 years of marriage until her death in 2019. They were married at the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Lowell, settling first in Tewksbury and then in Chelmsford. After retirement, they moved to Oldsmar and then Clearwater, Florida, where they lived for more than 20 years until returning to Massachusetts in 2015 to be closer to family. They had a wonderful life together, traveling the world visiting most of the US, Europe, Canada and Asia. In his spare time Connie enjoyed fishing, going for a walk, woodworking, taking care of his yard and playing cribbage; he was a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Connie is survived by his goddaughters and devoted caregivers Susan McGrath, and Lisa McGrath and her husband Michael; his niece Sharron Small; his nephews Gary Nicholaou and his companion Caron Pelletier, and David Nicholaou; his late nephew's wife Donna Nicholaou; and a large extended family including multiple generations of nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his friends Ed Gacek, Ray Dussault, Florence Blanchard and Norman Annis.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister Charlotte Bornholdt; his brother Roger Dupont; his nephew Daniel Nicholaou; and his niece's husband Brian Small.
The family will be forever grateful to the staff and residents of The Arbors at Dracut for their compassion, care and friendship while Connie lived there.
At Connie's request, there will not be any services. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020