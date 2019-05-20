|
|
a longtime resident of Dracut DRACUT Mrs. Constance A. (Tallard) Lepine, age 90, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away on May 17, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Omer L. Lepine. LEPINE Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 12:30 pm, at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Committal services in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Marguerite D'Youville Conference, 1340 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, MA 01826. For her complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2019