Loving mother, aunt, and friend
LOWELL
Constance A. (Brown) MacKenney, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Lowell, aged 82 years. She was the wife of the late Edward M. MacKenney, a Korean War veteran, who died in 1972.
Born in Lowell, June 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Frederick T. and Theresa (Dillon) Brown. She graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1954.
Soon after graduation, Mrs. MacKenney began her career in office administration at Fort Devens. Later, she accepted a secretarial position with the Department of Motor Vehicles in Boston, where she enjoyed working until 1978, when illness forced her retirement.
Constance was a devout communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church, where she was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and involved in many church activities.
While she enjoyed trips to the mountains, Constance had a special love for the ocean, and spent many sunny days with family on the shore of Hampton Beach. She also enjoyed playing bingo, and loved going on outings sponsored by the Senior Center of Lowell.
She is survived by a son, Richard MacKenney and his wife Gail of Easton, Maryland, several nieces and nephews, and a dear friend, Mary.
MACKENNEY
In Lowell, June 8, 2019. Constance A. (Brown) MacKenney, 82, of Lowell. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 374 Stevens Street, Lowell, on Thursday at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment will be private.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 12, 2019