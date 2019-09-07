|
|
"Connie"
LOWELL
Constance C. Greenhalge, age 88, a resident of Lowell for over 50 years, passed away at the High Pointe Hospice House on September 3, 2019 from complications suffered after a fall. She was the beloved wife of Leonard Greenhalge for over 56 years until his passing in 2008.
Born in Tyngsboro MA on September 2, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Beverly and Nelson Chute.
Connie grew up in Tyngsboro, attended the Winslow School, and graduated from Lowell High School in 1949. Until several years ago she was part of a group of classmates who had stayed in touch and lunched together several times a year proudly referring to themselves as "The 49ers"
Prior to her retirement she worked as a library aide at the Greater Lowell Vocational School for 20 years.
Connie loved children and found ways to surround herself with them. First as a Girl Scout leader at the Joseph G. Pyne School and then as a Sunday School teacher at her beloved Lawrence St. Methodist Church. She also spent many hours at the church with her friends creating beautiful quilts that she gave to family members as gifts. In her younger years she enjoyed tending her extensive flower gardens.
Connie is survived by her daughter Susan Sousa and her husband Ronald of Pelham, NH and a son Thomas Greenhalge and his wife Patricia of Springfield, NH. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Angela Sousa and her partner Gary Vanasse of Wellesley, MA and Audrey Sousa and her husband Joseph Chrisemer of Pelham, NH. She was "Gigi" to her 2 precious youngest great grandchildren, Evelyn Chrisemer and Alexander Vanasse. She also thoroughly enjoyed getting to know her two older great grandsons, Nicholas and Andrew Vanasse.
She is also survived by her siblings, Nelson Chute and his wife Bernice of Marlboro MA, Clyde Chute and his wife Sandra of Huntington Beach CA, Carol Parker of Santa Clarita CA, and Gladys Guthrie of Greenville TX.
For the past several years Connie was a resident at The Grace Morgan House in Methuen MA. Her days there were filled with good times, and the warm companionship of her friends.
GREENHALGE
In Haverhill, September 3, 2019, Constance C. (Chute) Greenhalge, 88, wife of the late Leonard Greenhalge.
Friends will be received at the LAWRENCE STREET METHODIST CHURCH, 1189 Lawrence St., LOWELL, on MONDAY beginning at 9:30 AM. Connie's FUNERAL SERVICE will follow on MONDAY MORNING at 10 AM in the Church. Burial will follow in the family lot in The Lowell Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Grace Morgan House, Resident's Activities Fund, 489 Prospect St., Methuen, MA 01844.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
View the online memorial for Constance C. Greenhalge
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 7, 2019