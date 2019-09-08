Lowell Sun Obituaries
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
LAWRENCE STREET METHODIST CHURCH
1189 Lawrence St.
LOWELL, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
LAWRENCE STREET METHODIST CHURCH
1189 Lawrence St.
LOWELL, MA
Constance C. (Chute) Greenhalge


1931 - 2019
Constance C. (Chute) Greenhalge Obituary
Constance C. (Chute) Greenhalge of Lowell

In Haverhill, September 3, 2019, Constance C. (Chute) Greenhalge, 88, wife of the late Leonard Greenhalge.

Friends will be received at the LAWRENCE STREET METHODIST CHURCH, 1189 Lawrence St. LOWELL, on MONDAY beginning at 9:30 AM. Connie's FUNERAL SERVICE will follow on MONDAY MORNING at 10 AM in the Church. Burial will follow in the family lot in The Lowell Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Grace Morgan House, Resident's Activities Fund, 489 Prospect St., Methuen, MA 01844. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
