of Amherst, NH; 84 Constance D. Fissette, 84, of Amherst, NH passed away on Tuesday April 30th at the Crestwood Center in Milford surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 11, 1935 in Nashua, NH, daughter of Conrad and Claire (Bell) Sargent of Tyngsboro, MA.
Connie worked at Lockheed Sanders as a blueprint analyst for many years until her retirement in 1990. In her free-time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, puzzles, and camping, including going cross country with her husband in a camper, but most of all spending time with her family especially babysitting her grandchildren.
Connie will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 62 years Robert W. Fissette of Amherst, daughters Ruth Kennett of Rochester, Karen Lones and her husband Steve of Mont Vernon, Connie Pollard and her husband George of Lyndeborough; grandchildren Dennis Straffin and wife Lynda, Sean Lawrence and wife Kelley, Kevin Straffin and wife Lelah, Jamie Pixley and husband Christopher, Michelle Hodgson, Malissa Lones; great-grandchildren Jaiden, Shelby, Sean and Abby Hodgson, Cameron and Logan Pixley, Kaleigh and Kierdyn Straffin, Wyatt MacDougall, Cody Lawrence, and Justin Grigsby; great-great- grandchild Adaline Moody; sister Muriel Marcoux; sister-in-law Marjorie Lovejoy; several nieces and nephews, and long-time friend Ruth Boyce. She was predeceased by brothers Frank, Herbert and John Sargent and sister Juanita Morton. Fissette Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy., Merrimack, NH on Sunday May 5th, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, May 6th at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Cricket Corner Cemetery, Amherst, NH.
For more info or to sign an online memorial, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2019