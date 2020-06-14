Active in the Dracut Community
DRACUT - Constance G. (Guimond) Murphy, 95, a longtime Dracut resident, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Murphy, to whom she was married for 68 years.
Born in Lowell on June 14, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Amedee "Pete" and Bernice (Caron) Guimond.
Constance was a graduate of St. Louis de France Grammar School, and a proud graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame, Class of 1943. She received an Associate Degree from Katharine Gibbs College.
Along with her husband George, she worked as an insurance broker at the family business, CG and M Insurance Agency of Dracut.
Active in town affairs, she was a member of the Dracut School Committee and was the Dracut Representative that oversaw the building of the Greater Lowell Technical High School. She was also Past President of the Dracut PTO and Dracut Historical Society.
Constance was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and was a member of the Greater Lowell Girl Scout Council Board of Directors.
She was the loving mother of seven children, the late Elaine Gagnon of Bedford, NH, George W. Murphy, Jr. and his wife Deborah of NJ, Kathryn Burgess and her husband Paul of Dracut, Joan Psoinos and her husband George "Chuck" of Tewksbury, Peter Murphy and his wife Jane (Ransom) of Dracut, Thomas Murphy and his wife Catee of Dracut, Geraldine Auler and her husband Skip of NH; a brother, Albert Guimond of Lowell; step-sisters, Shirley Carrol and Joan Clarke, both of Dracut; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held privately. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: the Academy of Notre Dame, 180 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro, MA 01879.
View the online memorial for Constance (Guimond) Murphy
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.