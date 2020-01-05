|
Constance P. Nicholson
Constance (Connie) P. (Cataldo) Nicholson, 72, of Lowell Formally of North End Of Boston. Daughter of the late Anthony Cataldo of the North End and Constance Terrio of Billerica. Passed away on 1/3/20 after a long battle with Cancer.
Loving and devoted mother of Richard Fantasia of Lowell, Mark Fantasia of Dracut, Frank Nicholson of Boston and Connie Nicholson of Roslindale. Connie was also a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Richard, Crystal, Kaitlyn, Mckenna Fantasia, Andrea, Timothy, Riley Nicholson Jesica, Tony, Kayla Jeffery. Great-grandmother of Rose.
The family has decided to have a private service at the request of their mother.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020