Constance Rolande (Brunelle) Maille passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a brief illness, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 75 years.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Maurice, her son, Scott Hamel and his wife Adriana of Worcester, MA, two daughters, Robin Adams and her husband Phillip of Chelmsford, MA and Barbara DeBolt and her husband Charles of Morgan Hill, CA, seven grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Michael, Alexandra and Christopher Adams, Jacob and Julia DeBolt and a great grandson Connor Adams.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Carl (Bob) and Yvette (Sevigny) Brunelle and sister to the late Richard (Herbie) Brunelle. She graduated from Keith Hall High School with the class of 1962 and worked throughout her early years, retiring from Raytheon in 1991 to help care for her grandchildren. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them brought her endless joy. Her infectious smile, consideration for everyone and ability to enjoy a laugh at even the most challenging of times will be deeply missed by us all and she will remain forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 Am at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/tribute
. Online Guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com