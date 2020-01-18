|
Dracut, MA
Constance (Connie) Louise Garfield (Leonard) Richardson, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 8th 2020. Connie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, George B. Richardson, 99, and also her son Fredrick Leonard, 64, of Dracut, MA. She is survived by her sons John Leonard (Carina) of Bonita Springs, FL, and Charles Leonard (Betty) of Attleboro, MA, and daughter Cynthia Lafreniere of Nashua, NH. Also her two step sons Stephen Richardson (Judy) of Kennebunkport, ME, and Peter Richardson of Dracut, MA. She also leaves three granddaughters Michele Kimmell (Karl) of Rehoboth, Nicole Haygazian (Gary) of Attleboro, MA, and Cheribeth Lafreniere of Nashua, NH. She has three step grandchildren, Joshua Richardson (Nicole), Marina Richardson, and Kathryn Richardson. She has five great-grandchildren and also many nieces and nephews.
Connie was born on September 14th 1927 to Reverend E. Chandler and Jean (Malcolm) Garfield in Hanover, NH. She grew up in Medford, MA and summered with her family on Bustins Island in Casco Bay, Maine. Connie was educated in Medford public schools followed by a degree from the University of New Hampshire and subsequently went to Pierce Secretarial School. Connie was an active member in her community. She did much work at the Lowell Visiting Nurse Association. She was an active member of the Christ Church United in Lowell.
Connie and her husband George enjoyed the long view of their farm in Dracut and views of Casco Bay at their summer cottage. She wanted future generations to be able to able to enjoy this long view as well, so in 2015 she donated 19 acres of her Nashua Road farmland to the Dunstable Land Trust to be preserved as open space forever.
Family and friends may call on Monday, January 20th from 9AM to 12:15PM at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral Service will follow at 1PM at Christ Church United, 180 E. Merrimack St., Lowell, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Connie's memory to: Dracut Historical Society and Museum, 1660 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. 01826. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 18, 2020