Constantine "Charles" Spanos
of Chelmsford; 97
CHELMSFORD - Mr. Constantine "Charles" Spanos, 97 passed away Friday May 3rd at the Leahy Clinic surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born on February 8, 1922 in Lowell, Massachusetts, a son of the late Dimitrios and Peristera (Lantas) Spanos. Loving husband of sixty-three years to the late Elizabeth (Ziogas) Spanos who passed on January 10, 2017.
Born in Lowell and educated through the Lowell Schools, Charles entered the Army and served his country during World War II. He was captured on July 3, 1944 and was a prisoner of war (POW) confined to Stalag 7A just outside of Munich, Germany for 10 months being released in May 1945.
Upon his return to the States he went to work for the U.S. Postal Service for over forty years as a special delivery mail carrier.
Charles was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church and the Men's Guild. He volunteered at the church for many years helping with the Greek festivals. He was also a member of the Greek American Legion and the AHEPA.
Charles was predeceased by his brothers, George and Vasilios Spanos.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Evemarie Roesler and her husband Richard, Andrea Barrett and her husband John, Donna Spanos and David Malek; six grandchildren, Charles, Matthew, and Michael Barrett, Olivia and Evan Lexo, and Connor Malek; a brother, John Spanos and his wife Georgia, a sister Nancy Papachristos and a sister in law, Vasiliki Spanos; and many nieces and nephews.
SPANOS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday, May 10th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday at 9am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 9, 2019