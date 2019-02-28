Cora Hebert RN

Loving Aunt, Sister, Friend



Cora (Hosmatian) Hebert RN, 92, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully February 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland H. Hebert.



Born in Lowell, March 3, 1926, a daughter of the late Harry and Aghavni (Mucksian) Hoshmatian. Cora was educated in the Lowell school system, and later, earned a degree in nursing at Lowell General School of Nursing in 1950.



During her career, she worked as a nurse for the VNA, the Lowell schools, the Lowell health department. Her devotion to caretaking always extended well beyond her work to family, friends, and anyone in need.



In her younger years, she and Roland enjoyed summer vacations at the former Century House in North Hampton.



Independent, feisty, and 'forever young', Cora had a zest for life. As the perpetual purveyor of family fun - Cora organized many memorable Easter egg hunts, celebrations, and holiday feasts. She had a penchant for Cadillacs, played the piano with flair, and enjoyed talk radio. Most of all, she loved spending time with her cherished family and dear friends.



She is survived by a niece, Gail Ross of Milford, NH, two nephews, and many dear friends. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Kozlovski, and Ara Ike Hosmatian.



It being her wish, funeral services were private. Arrangements in the care of the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary