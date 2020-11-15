of Forge Village; age 100
Westford, MA - Corinne C. (LeMaite) Orr, age 100, died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. She was a resident of the Forge Village section of Westford. She was married for 56 years to Robert (Joe) Orr prior to his passing.
Corinne was born in Lowell on February 22, 1920, a daughter of the late
William and Marguerite (Soucie) LeMaite. Corinne graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1938.
She worked as a riveter during World War II, the textile mills in Lowell and Murray Printing.
Survivors include 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Martha and Paul Cote of The Villages Fl, Melissa and Tom Hansen of Maine and The Villages, Fl, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marsha Orr of Pelham NH; four grandchildren, Carolyn Simpson, Micah Cote, Michael Hansen and Meghan Stephenson; four great grandchildren Tj, Dale, Jackson and Alivia; a great great grandchild, Aiden.
She loved to play in her flower garden, feed the birds, knit at the Senior Center, and also loved a good Casino.
Donations in her name may be made to: the Cameron Senior Center, 20 Pleasant Street, Westford, MA 01886.
Corinne's Funeral Services were Private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the WESTFORD HEALY FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main Street, Westford, MA 01886. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com View the online memorial for Corinne C. (LeMaite) Orr