|
|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend;
Cornelius D. "Connie" Murphy, 70, died peacefully at his home in Pelham, NH on February 27, 2020. He fought his long and courageous battle to live, with strength and grace.
Connie was born September 21, 1949 in Lowell, MA a son of the late John and the late Norma (Andrews) Murphy. He grew up in Lowell, attended Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High in 1968.
He had a successful career with Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co where he retired from in 2001.
Classic cars and the 50's were a passion for Connie and had many beautiful cars throughout the years. He loved and enjoyed his children and grandchildren and he will be greatly missed by them all.
Connie and his wife of 37 years, Belinda (Higgins) Murphy, fostered and adopted many dogs and Connie was fondly known as the Dogfather. He will be missed by all of his four-legged friends.
Besides his wife Belinda he leaves behind his children Lori Spaeth and her husband Rich from Manchester, NH, Jennifer Williams and her husband Mike from So. Windsor, CT, Daniel Murphy and his partner Sarah Chu from Melrose, MA; his grandchildren Samantha, Dylan, Jasper, Erin and Kira. He also leaves behind his brothers John and his wife Louise from FL, Brian and his wife Janine from Lowell, MA and Steven from Lowell, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
Connie will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his warmth.
Murphy
Relatives and friends are invited to come Celebrate his Life on Tuesday evening March 3, 2020 at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Committal Services will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to either St. Jude's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, , or the Greater Derry Humane society www.derryhumanesociety.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Cornelius D. Murphy
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020