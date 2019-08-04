Home

Formerly of Lowell

Cornelius "Connie" Desmond 67 of Concord, N.H. passed away Sunday, July 28th after a long battle with Early Onset Alzheimers.

Born and raised in Lowell, he was the son of the late Cornelius F. Desmond and the late Jacqueline M. (Guthrie) Desmond.

Connie who graduated from Keith Academy in 1969 worked for a short stint at Courier Citizen before attending and graduating from Mass College of Pharmacy in 1975. Upon graduating Connie was employed by CVS in Concord where he served as the local pharmacist for 36 years.

As an avid motorcyclist, Connie never missed Bike Week in Laconia; and in recent years enjoyed riding with his brother and friends visiting many of the National Parks in Arizona, Colorado, and Utah.

Connie will be missed by all who knew him and is survived by his wife: Kristin Fitz-Randolph, his brother: David and his wife Georgia of Tyngsboro, MA., his sister: Donna Buono and her husband Gerald of Worcester, MA., his sister; Colleen Wojcik of Dracut, MA. and 3 nephews: Michael and Gerald Buono and Daniel Wojcik of Lowell, MA.

A Memorial Sevice will be held at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
