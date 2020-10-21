Littleton
Corrine "Gina" Louise (Sweatt) Monahan, 75, of Littleton passed away at Care Dimensions Hospice in Lincoln on Friday October 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Monahan.
Born on November 24, 1944 in Colebrook, NH, Gina was a daughter, and one of five children, to the late Kendrick and Lecia Sweat. Raised and educated in Littleton, she grew up and attended Littleton High School. Gina gave her vows to love Bill endlessly on January 31st, 1965 at Saint Joseph Church in Pepperell and soon after made their home in Littleton. In January of 2019, Bill and Gina celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Gina enjoyed spending her days listening to Elvis Presley, classic rock and country music. She loved riding motorcycles, taking trips to Salisbury beach, and camping in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Most of all, Gina cherished spending time with her family.
Gina is survived by her brother; Hazen Sweatt of Sutton; her sons; William (Billy) and his wife, Cathy Jo Monahan of Farmington, ME along with their children; Nicki, Craig, Travis, Daniel, Emily Monahan, Brian and Tia Dunn, and Scott and Robyn Monahan of Baldwinville, MA, along with their children Jonathan and Jacob Monahan, and Samantha Chapman. Gina is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and her brother-in-law John (Jack) Dow of Dunstable. She is predeceased by her sister Cindy and her brothers Mel and Arthur Sweat. She was also the loving grandmother of the late Dylan Monahan.
NOTICE
MONAHAN, Corrine Louise "Gina" (Sweatt) age 75, of Littleton, Oct. 16, 2020. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Corrine for a period of visitation on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm in the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 347 KING STREET, LITTLETON 01460. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00 am on Friday October 23, 2020. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Rd. Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com View the online memorial for Corrine "Gina" Louise (Sweatt) Monahan