Craig R. Ingoldsby

Craig R. Ingoldsby Obituary
Craig R. Ingoldsby
of Dracut; 47

Craig R. Ingoldsby, of Dracut, died October 24, 2019 at Lahey Clinic, aged 47 years.

Born in Springfield, MA, October 25, 1971, he was the son of the late James and Sharon (DeLima) Ingoldsby.

He was educated in the Palmer school system and was a graduate of Palmer High School. He attended Middlesex Community College.

Craig had worked in the restaurant industry, most recently at the 99 Restaurant in Burlington. Previously, he worked at the Submillimeter-Wave Technology Laboratory.

He enjoyed walking and hiking all throughout New England, taking in and photographing the many beautiful sights he saw. Craig followed the Boston sports teams and never missed a Patriots game. He was also a team member in a Brunswick Bowling League.

He is survived by his aunt, Lynn C. Schwartz, and a cousin, Amanda L. Pitre, both of Dracut. A sister, Crystal O. (LeBeau) Donnell, and her husband Charlie and family, of Munson, MA. Also by many dear friends.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
