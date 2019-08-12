Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Crystal Lynn Whitney


1960 - 2019
Crystal Lynn Whitney Obituary
of Tewksbury

Tewksbury

Crystal Lynn (Rocha) Whitney, died Aug 10, at age 59, survived by her devoted friend, Steven Moore of Wilmington; beloved daughters, Lauren Reitano and her husband Joseph of Tewksbury, and Hillary Whitney of East Boston; beloved grandson Lucas; devoted brother, Keith Rocha and his wife Kathleen of Rochester, NH; her former husband Daniel Whitney of Tewksbury; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by her brother, Curtis Rocha.

WHITNEY

Memorial visiting hours Saturday Aug. 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Winchester Hospital Foundation, Oncology Center, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890 are encouraged.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 12, 2019
