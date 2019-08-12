|
Crystal Lynn (Rocha) Whitney, died Aug 10, at age 59, survived by her devoted friend, Steven Moore of Wilmington; beloved daughters, Lauren Reitano and her husband Joseph of Tewksbury, and Hillary Whitney of East Boston; beloved grandson Lucas; devoted brother, Keith Rocha and his wife Kathleen of Rochester, NH; her former husband Daniel Whitney of Tewksbury; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by her brother, Curtis Rocha.
WHITNEY
Memorial visiting hours Saturday Aug. 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Winchester Hospital Foundation, Oncology Center, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890 are encouraged. See complete obituary at: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 12, 2019