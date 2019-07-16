|
|
of Pepperell
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Curtis David Geelen, who departed this life on July 14, 2019.
Curt leaves the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Joanne (Salzmann) Geelen, along with daughters Laura Geelen of Boston, and Noelle and husband Michael Lambert of Dedham, MA along with his soon-to-be grandson and his grand-dog, Harley. He is preceded in death by his father, James David Geelen, his step father, Robert Taylor, and his brother George Geelen.
He is survived by his mother Georgiann Taylor, along with his brother Jack Geelen and wife Barbara of North Carolina, and his sister Barbie Furbeck and husband Carl of Groton, MA, along with many nieces and nephews.
Curt was born on January 10, 1951 in Emporium, PA. He attended High School at Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls NY, Class of 1968. He continued his education at Williamsport Automotive Technology in Williamsport, PA, earning a degree in Automotive Technology. His education served him well. Curt was a skilled mechanic for his entire life, spending a majority of his time at E&S Mobil in West Concord. Curt remained the go-to-guy for his extended family and network of friends with automotive, mechanical, and household problems of any kind. He ended his working career at Lorden's Hardware in Pepperell, MA.
Curt was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and hiking. His backyard remains a testament to his gardening skills. Curt was a craftsman. Every room in Joanne and Curt's house was skillfully and lovingly remodeled to his high standard. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, with a special love for the New England Patriots. Curt enjoyed hosting family cookouts; where he put the multiple grills and smokers on his deck to expert use. His family was the center of his life. He will be greatly missed.
GEELEN
Curtis D., of Pepperell. July 14, 2019. A Funeral Service in Thanksgiving & Celebration of Curt's life is to be held Thursday, July 18th at 10 AM in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA. Interment will follow in Association Cemetery, Pepperell. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 17th from 5 to 8 PM in the funeral home. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, people donate a pint of blood to the American Red Cross. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Curtis David Geelen
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019