Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
1963 - 2019
Curtis E. Friend Obituary
of Londonderry, NH

Londonderry, NH

Curtis E. Friend, 56, of Londonderry, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 1, 1963 in Fort Riley, KS, a son of Edward F. and Marjorie (Harris) Friend. Curtis was raised and educated in Pelham, NH, where he resided until he moved to Londonderry, NH, in 2006. He was employed as a truck driver for Casella for 16 years. Curtis was a hard worker but he knew how to have fun. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and watching the Bruins. He was an avid dirt track fan, enjoyed racing and at one time was a dirt track champion. He enjoyed being with his friends and family, but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Sheila (MacLeod) Friend of Londonderry; one son, Travis Friend and his fiancé Alyssa of Tewksbury, MA; step son, Steven Devine of Londonderry; step daughter, Katelynn Devine of Londonderry; three grandchildren, Aaron, Dalton and Landon; step granddaughter, Baylee; one sister, Michelle Wannamaker of South Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friend

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 – 5pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A funeral service will begin at 5:00pm in the funeral home with cremation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 9, 2019
